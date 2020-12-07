Kenya Moore appeared on The Wendy Williams Show on Friday and she reminisced about her past relationships.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recalled a disastrous date she had with Kanye West.

“I did go out with Kanye once,” Moore told Williams when asked if any celebs have ever asked her out. “That was a disaster.”

“Somehow, we ended up going to his house and there was, like, some very explicit things on TV,” Moore shared through an awkward smile. “I was lost, he left me alone, I was just there for like five minutes, wandering around his house. When I followed the noises, he was watching something on TV that he probably shouldn’t have been. So, that was my exit!”

“As much as I love him, it was just the craziest thing.”

Kenya Moore is currently rebuilding her marriage with Marc Daly. They got married in 2017 and share a two-year-old baby girl, Brooklyn Doris Daly. “We’re actually getting along better than we’ve gotten along probably shortly after we got married,” Moore said in June. “I mean it’s just been no arguments, no real fights or disagreements and he’s been really sweet and caring and thoughtful. It’s like ‘Wow, you know, this is the man I’m married.’”