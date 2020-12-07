The wait is over Ragers. Kid Cudi is set to drop his next project on Friday (Dec. 11). Last month Kid Cudi took to his Twitter to give fans an update on his upcoming album, Man On The Moon III. Within the tweet, he vowed that the new tunes will be released soon.

The music is coming. I promise. — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) November 17, 2020

Now all Cudi fans can relax for the anticipation of the MOTM trilogy. His last solo release came back in 2016 with Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin.’ The project feature Travis Scott, Pharrell, and an anomalous cameo from Andre 3000. Back in 2018, he re-united with Kanye West to create Kid See Ghost. The collaboration album was one of 5 GOOD Music projects to release under Ye’s direction during that period. Despite the hiatus, fans have urged to receive new music from the Ohio native.

Earlier today (Dec. 7) he officially made the announcement on Twitter, which included a promo trailer for the album.

“The trilogy continues,” tweeted Cudi.

The 22-second trailer pans over the California Hills skyline, while Cudi stands out in place. In between shots of the skyline, sirens rings, lights flash, Mr. Rager takes a shot, and more.

Man On The Moon III will feature Trippie Redd, Phoebe Bridgers, Skepta, the late Pop Smoke and more. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.