Meek Mill’s relationship with rising stars from Philadelphia is a little bit timid at the moment. After aiming to slow down some of the beef in his city, he was called out on his record, ultimately being banned from North Philly by Poundside Pop.



Pop is now pulling back the curtain on parts of his relationship with Meek Mill, revealing that at one point the offer to sign to Dream Chasers was on the table but the money was far from right.



Sitting down with Vlad, Pop revealed that Meek offered $10,000 for his signing, but that amount was not nearly enough.



“You know, you gotta come correct when you trying to sign somebody,” Pop said. “That ain’t work out right, basically.”



Pop revealed he and Meek were both in L.A. at the same time and hung out a bit and discussed the possibility.



“When the deal come, it’s for $10,000. A $10,000 deal, I’m like, ‘What the fuck?’ Fuck I’m supposed to do with this? I’m out in L.A.,” Pop said.

“I told him, ‘this ain’t enough. I’m fuckin’ with you but I ain’t feelin’ this jawn.’ He sent another one back for $20,000. I said, ‘Nah, I can’t do nothing with $20K, either. After taxes, it’s damn near $10,000.'”

You can see the interview below.