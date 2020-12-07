According to a local CBS news affiliate in Atlanta, Chicago-based R&B singer Ann Marie has been taken into custody for allegedly shooting a 24-year-old male who is said to have been intimately involved with the songstress.

An Atlanta Police report says that officers arrived at the Intercontinental Buckhead Hotel on December 1 and found the victim on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Grady Hospital and listed in critical condition at the time of this writing.

Officers questioned Ann Marie, whose real name is JoAnn Marie Slater, and she claimed that “a gun fell off of a table in the hotel room which caused the gun to go off hitting the victim.”

The police report stated that Slater was “very concerned” about the victim’s status.

Slater has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm. She is currently being held in Fulton County Jail.