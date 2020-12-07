Donald Trump claims that Rudy Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday Trump tweeted, “@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

The New York Times report that he is hospitalized at Georgetown University Medical Center.

Giuliani gave us a health update on his own Twitter account. “I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything,” he wrote.

Rudy Giuliani was spearheading Trump’s legal team to overturn the 2020 Presidential election. Multiple White House staff members tested positive for COVID including Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani.

Andrew works as a public liaison assistant to Trump. He did not quarantine, despite his diagnosis, to help Trump overturn the election.

The 76-year-old is the latest person on Trump’s team to catch the coronavirus. Trump himself allegedly tested positive in October, his wife, Melania Trump, his son, chief of staff, press secretary, campaign manager and several advisers.

Cases continue to rise in the United States and Joe Biden vowed to implement a mask mandate during his first 100 days in office.