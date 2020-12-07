The Lodi Unified School District is saddened as a student at Woodbridge Elementary School shot and killed himself while in a zoom class. The school started the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 3, 2020, with all students in distance learning classrooms.

According to ABC 10, deputies responded to a call around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, along the 300 block of Sterling Street in Woodbridge and found a boy with a head injury, Sandra Mendez, public information officer for the sheriff’s office said.

The sixth-grade student was on a distance learning Zoom but luckily had his audio and video turned off.

According to Sandra Mendez, the victim’s sister was in another room, also in a Zoom classroom, but with her audio and video on when she heard a gunshot. At that point, the sister went into the other room to find her brother had shot himself. The sister immediately alerted her classroom to what had happened, then rushed to a neighbor who called 911.

The boy was rushed to a hospital, however, sadly on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office announced via Facebook that the boy had died. Mendez also reported that the gun was registered to an adult in the home.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim. Also, we pray for those he attended school with and everyone else affected by what took place