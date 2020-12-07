In the words of the Hot Girl Coach, Megan Thee Stallion, “I seen that OnlyFans sh*t, wassup Tyga?”

As COVID-19 cases rise in the United States, and some cities re-enforce restrictions, Tyga is looking to dabble in management.

“Looking to be a Too Raww Model? Looking to start OnlyFans? Or get OnlyFans management?” the TooRaw company’s page posted on Instagram.

It’s unclear if the company will also represent men but the Instagram profile is filled with women. Too Raww was launched in November and the bio describes it as “a lifestyle, entertainment and management company.”

Many celebrities have joined OnlyFans including Jordyn Woods, Cardi B, Chris Brown and the rapper’s baby’s mother, Blac Chyna.

