What would a December weekend be without holiday cheer and letters to Santa? Well, this weekend Pete Davidson appeared on Saturday Night Live as “Stu”, a spoof of Eminem’s 2000 hit song “Stan”.

The skit is based on Stu writing letters to Santa about how bad he wants a PS5. Stu becomes a Stan half way through the spoof, rapping, “Dear Santa, I notice you never wrote me a letter back/That’s fine dog, except really I think that’s kind of wack/If you help your biggest fan, then you should just retire/Or next time you slide down my chimney I’ll set your ass on fire.”