Its been two years since the death of XXXTentacion and his case is still ongoing.

Dedrick Williams, Robert Allen, Trayvon Newsome, and alleged gunman Michael Boatwright who shot the rapper outside of RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida are still in jail.

The late rapper’s father, Dwayne Onfroy, doesn’t want the judge to go easy on the assailants, especially Boatwright.

“Y’all killed that young man that father that son that brother without a cause,” he wrote. “I say that with no malice in my heart. I am seeking life without parole for the participants in the robbery and COLD BLOODED MURDER OF MY SON AND THE MAN WHO PULLED THE TRIGGER ‘I AM GOING TO SEEK THE DEATH PENALTY.”

XXXTentacion was gunned down on June 18th, 2018. Williams, Allen, Boatwright, and Newsome followed him outside of the auto store and allegedly blocked his exit according to eyewitness statements.

Boatwright tried to rob X’s Louis Vuitton duffle bag which contained the cash he was going to presumably use in the auto shop. The rapper was shot multiple times in the neck where he was pronounced dead.