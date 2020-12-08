Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield may have had his best game as a pro on Sunday in beating the Tennessee Titans. Now, the star is lending his voice to the NFL Inspire Change social justice initiative.



Over the weekend, Say their Stories, released a new PSA on Julius Jones, a 40-year-old prisoner who was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in 2002 for a crime he maintains he did not commit.



“My personal connection with Julius is the connection through Oklahoma sports and knowing a lot of the same people,” Mayfield said. “Obviously Oklahoma is something I’m very passionate about but helping out good people is something I’m even more passionate about; and Julius is one of those good people that doesn’t deserve this. I feel a personal connection to try to help him out just because of everything I’ve heard about him being a great guy that’s in a very, very terrible situation.”

Throughout the season, Mayfield has worn Jones’ name on the back of his helmet. Over 1,400 players, coaches, and officials have chosen the name of a victim or a phrase like “It takes all of us” and “Black Lives Matter” to wear on helmet deals and/or custom cleats this season. Additional Say Their Stories PSAs include Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and Alton Sterling.



You can see the PSA below.