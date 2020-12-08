The kids better be tucked in tight when you play this Christmas record by Big Freedia featuring Flo Milli.

“Left out the cookies and the Henny/ Got a new man comin’ down my chimney/ Got a bad case of the gimme gimmes/ Better be big, I ain’ f–k no Tiny Timmies,” Freedia raps on the beat, detailing all the gifts that better be under the tree on X-mas Day.

The visuals feature dancers twerking as they sport reindeer-inspired leotards.

The Alabama rapper wasn’t featured in the music video but she came through on the second verse with her own wishlist containing diamonds, a new whip, and cash money.

“If it ain’t money I don’t care/ Hoes be funny, hoes be weird/ Mad cuz I been good this year/ Santa, make those bags appear,” Flo raps.

Check out the song below: