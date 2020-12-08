The pandemic didn’t stop Boosie Badazz from hitting the stage and seeing fans, did you think a gunshot would? The Louisiana rapper is set to perform from a wheelchair.



In case you missed it, Boosie was wounded in a shooting in Dallas last month. Fans feared that Boosie would lose a leg in the shooting, but fortunately, that was not the case.



Now, Boosie is ready to get back to work, sharing an image of himself in an “automatic wheelchair.”



“They then let me me get a automatic wheelchair y’all n trouble,” Boosie said.



In another post he revealed: “Working on my stage performance n my new wheelchair can somebody give my wheelchair a name.”



Boosie then revealed he will give the creator of the best name $100.



You can see the post here, would you go see Wheelchair Boosie?