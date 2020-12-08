According to a confirmed report, Cardi B is being sued over her ‘Gangsta B***h Music Vol. 1’ mixtape cover, in which a man is claiming his tattoo was used in a “misleading, offensive, humiliating and provocatively sexual way” for the cover art.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, had her initial response to the lawsuit from Kevin Brophy Jr. rejected by a U.S. District Court judge, who said, “A reasonable jury in this case could conclude that there are insufficient transformative or creative elements on the GBMV1 cover to constitute a transformative use of Plaintiff’s tattoo.”

Judge Cormac Carney, continued to speak about the tattoo, saying, “Most significantly, defining elements including the tiger and snake remain virtually unchanged. Under these circumstances, a jury will have to decide the merits of Defendants’ defense.”

