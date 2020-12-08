With a vaccine looming, there is a window of hope for the 2021 festival season. The Osheaga Music and Arts Festival, which was set to hit in Montreal, has received a new summer 2021 date.



Billboard reports the festival will be headlined by Cardi B, Post Malone, and The Foo Fighters, set for July 30, 31 and Aug. 1.



The Osheaga Festival organizers state they will be sure to follow safety protocols and “continue to update the status should anything change, but we need to plan for the future, because there IS a light at the end of the tunnel!”



“The OSHEAGA family would like to extend a huge thank you to fans, numerous sponsors and public partners for their continuous support,” read the statement. “One thing is certain, when we can all gather and celebrate together again, it is going to be unforgettable! We cannot wait to see you at OSHEAGA Music and Arts Festival 2021.”



Additional performers for the 2021 show are currently a mystery but it is set to go on. Are you ready to get back to festivals?