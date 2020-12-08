A day after James harden was not allowed to join the rest of the Houston Rockets due to a violation of the COVID-19 protocol, the situation is getting worse.



Harden skipped a scheduled individual workout and is now considered a holdout and new head coach Stephen Silas says there is “no timetable” for when Harden will report to Training Camp.



“There is no timetable, as far as I know,” Silas said to ESPN after practice. “It is a setback. You want your best player to be here.”



Furthermore, there is no word if Harden has returned to Houston after a run through Atlanta nightclubs in celebration of Lil Baby’s birthday.



“I’ve been in situations before where it was a holdout, and we just kind of handled each individual situation on its own merit and individually,” Silas said. “As far as any sort of punishment, we haven’t even crossed that bridge yet. We’re just trying to work piece by piece.”



This weekend the Rockets are scheduled to travel to Chicago to tip-off their preseason with a couple of exhibition games against the Chicago Bulls. The regular season is marked to start on December 22.