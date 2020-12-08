Chicago has had a rough 2020. Last month, one of the bright stars of the city, King Von, was murdered in Atlanta.



As the Hip-Hop community mourns Von across the world. A new billboard has hit the downtown of the Windy City showing just how big he was set to become.



“Long Live King Von” the Billboard reads, donning Von’s face on a white background.

A billboard has been put up in Chicago in remembrance of King Von 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Rk3hMGdrww — HIP HOP UPDATES (@RapAccess) December 6, 2020

Earlier this month, fellow Chicago native Polo G expressed how King Von was just getting his start. “Man I hate that shit happened to Von He Was on his Way To bein a Real [star],” Polo G wrote. The two most recently can be heard on “The Code” from Von’s debut Welcome To O’Block, demonstrating chemistry of two young titans that are ready to keep a stamp on the year.

Rest in Peace to King Von.



