Hip-hop legend Kurtis Blow underwent a successful heart transplant surgery this past Sunday. His wife of four decades confirmed the survey occurred in Los Angeles to Black Press USA.



The Washington Informer received a statement from his wife, reading, “We give all glory to God for the perfect heart and transplant.”



She added, “He is out of surgery. Keep the praters and praises up. God does all things well.”



In 2019, Blow underwent two heart procedures in repairing an aortic artery.



Prayers for the speedy recovery of Kurtis Blow.