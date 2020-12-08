After being in jail for his alleged connection to the murder of his friend Khalia Walker aka Savage Boosie since early last month, Dallas based rapper Lil Loaded took to Instagram on Monday to announce his release from jail.

Screen Shot 2020 12 08 at 9.06.36 AM

Lil Loaded, whose real name is Deshawn Robertson, did not give any details about his case or when he was actually released.

People close to the rapper say that the shooting was an accident and since his arrest, Loaded has proclaimed his innocence ,saying, “They try to make u look guilty wen u innocent regardless .. we going to get pass this. Rip my brother love u.”

Advertisement

O nOctober 25, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the Woods section of Dallas, where they were told Robertson and witness Cameron Walker drove Savage Boosie to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries from the shooting two hours later.