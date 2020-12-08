Mariah Carey appeared on The Tonight Show and she spoke to Jimmy Fallon about the possibility of her Meaning of Mariah Carey autobiography being adapted into a biopic.

“We’re talking about some things. I really feel like it should (happen),” she said. “That was always my goal but it was important to write the book first.”

Who can possibly portray the iconic singer? “I don’t know, we’re figuring out different takes on that,” she said in regards to that.

Although her song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is the go-to record once Halloween wraps-up, Mariah discussed her favorite X-mas songs. “I love all the classics,” she enthused, name-checking Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole and more.

Check out the full interview below: