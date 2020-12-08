Last year marked a busy time for songstress Melii as she dropped off her debut phAses album along with a brief EP in the form of Motions. A solid catalog and link-ups with the likes of A Boogie wit Da Hoodie, Odalys, and Tory Lanez gave way to a rise in prominence for the young singer. Now, she’s returned after a period of silence, following up on her “Way Too Soft” single, to unleash her 6LACK-assisted “You Ain’t Worth It.”

On the cut, Melii and 6LACK trade off on a tribute to walking away, leaving behind toxic relationships.

“You just wanna sex and party all these bitches up/But, baby, I done had enough/Ain’t care for diamonds or the club, just wanted all your love/See, the more I piece up stories, ain’t no addin’ up,” Melii sets the stage on the track.

Per the usual routine for both artists, the new offering is a raw and unfiltered delivery that finds both 6LACK and Melii ripping their ex-lovers to shreds with poignant lyrical content that listeners can relate to across the board.

“Outta everything on my list of things that’s worth it,” reads 6LACK’s entrance. “I did not find you/You must think I’m blind, no, I didn’t see what you pulled/You gotta be lyin’ if you think I’ll put up with more.”

Enjoy “You Ain’t Worth It” in full below.