Mulatto unveils a new tracklist.

Friday (Dec. 11) will see the release of Mulatto’s extended version of her acclaimed Queen of Da Souf debut outing.

This time around, the Atlanta upstart will add five more tracks to her original list of 13 with one special guest that will either actualize in the form of Lil Baby or DaBaby. Our speculation is left at the mercy of a baby emoji that partially conceals the identity of her anticipated collaborator on the new track “Sex Lies.”

Mulatto’s deluxe arrival will top off a formidable year for the Clayton County representative, following her addition to this year’s XXL Freshman Class among other key breakouts such as Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign, and 24kGoldn. She also initiated her proper rite of passage through NPR’s Tiny Desk series with a performance of select tracks before unleashing her deluxe campaign.

Mulatto, along with contemporaries like the Megan Thee Stallion and the City Girls, has found herself fulfilling a void previously left in Southern hip-hop without any clear indication of female emcees taking the lead in years passed.

“There’s definitely a shift in the industry because, for the longest, Southern rappers and Southern rap period was underrated,” Mulatto told PAPER earlier this year. “We were overlooked in lyrical content, so to have a focus on female Southern rap is real dope. We’re getting the credit we deserve. Southerners have been rapping for real, but it’s our time right now, especially females.”