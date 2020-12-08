TMZ reports that Nipsey Hussle’s estate is worth a little over $4 million after submitting the documents for the estate’s final inventory appraisal.

A huge portion of the late rapper’s fortune comes from his trademark portfolio, shares of companies he owned as well as personal items like his jewelry, as per the tabloid.

Hussle owned 25% share of stock in his retail company, The Marathon Clothing which is worth $271,000 and he has 100% interest in his $2 million All Money In No Money Out record label.

But his trademark portfolio, including his name, voice, signature, photograph or likeness on or in products, merchandise or goods is worth $913K.

Nipsey Hussle is dearly missed by his family, friends, and fans.

The West Coast rapper was gunned down in front of his retail store in April 2019. His murder trial won’t begin until next year due to COVID-19 delays.