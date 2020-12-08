Scottie Pippen wasn’t thrilled about how Micheal Jordan portrayed him in The Last Dance documentary.

Pippen told Andrew Anthony of The Guardian that he wasn’t pleased with his portrayal in the documentary, and added that he felt it was too much about Jordan trying to glorify himself.

“I don’t think it was that accurate in terms of really defining what was accomplished in one of the greatest eras of basketball, but also by two of the greatest players — and one could even put that aside and say the greatest team of all time,” Pippen said. “I didn’t think those things stood out in the documentary. I thought it was more about Michael trying to uplift himself and to be glorified.”

When asked if Pippen had brought those complaints to Jordan, he said he sure did and the response was pretty funny.

“Yeah. I told him I wasn’t too pleased with it,” Pippen said. “He accepted it. He said, ‘hey, you’re right’. That was pretty much it.”

Jordan knows he couldn’t have won any of those rings without Pippen. Jordan even admitted that in the documentary. Even though Pippen didn’t like the way he was portrayed in the documentary, it still made for great television.