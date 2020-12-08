Late last week, Teyana Taylor announced her retirement and had the music world shook. One of those to express concern was The Game, who hit Instagram to deliver a message to the singer.



“TT, @TeyanaTaylor…….. this message is from the young game who met a very young, talented black girl with the biggest voice I’d ever heard in my life on a cold night in New York City I don’t remember how many years ago,” Game wrote. “The 1st time I heard you sing, I knew what you were & also knew it was only a matter of time before you were a SUPERSTAR. You signed to @pharrell & I remember how bad you wanted the world to hear your voice. You were writing day in & day out. In studio every single day trying to perfect your craft. But sometimes amazing things take time so you waited & continued to be you.”



Game would go on to detail their friendship and the determination she had to her craft despite hurdles coming her way.



“You signed to @kanyewest & I remember how excited you were to start a new chapter. Time passed again…. but you were patient and you never stopped being amazing & kept your head up as you progressed in your talent. You met @imanshumpert, started a family & became the woman I always knew you’d be…. a mother, a wife & still one of the greatest talents I have ever known,” Game added.



He would go on to detail that her last release, The Album, is a classic and for her to “NEVER TIP THE CROWN.” You can see his words of encouragement here.