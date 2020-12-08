Ohio Venue Cited for COVID-19 Violations After Trey Songz Performs at Indoor Concert With Over 500 Attendees

Ohio Venue Cited for COVID-19 Violations After Trey Songz Performs at Indoor Concert With Over 500 Attendees

Many artists are missing the feeling (and financial benefit) of live performances, but there’s no sight of it resuming anytime soon amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Trey Songz took the stage at Aftermath in Columbus, Ohio and there were reportedly 500 people in attendance who were not social distancing or wearing masks, including the staff.

Ohio has over 484,000 reported cases of COVID-19, with more than 7,000 deaths as of Monday (Dec. 7th).

Advertisement

Ohio Investigative Unit enforcement commander Eric Wolf said of the event: “Basically, it was just a concert environment. If you had taken that event and put it in 2019, it would have been pretty much the same concert, same event that was taking place last night.”

The venue is at risk of losing their liquor license after the incident was reported to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.

Trey Songz hasn’t publicly commented on the ordeal but people were sounding off on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Y’all putting your lives at risk for Trey Songz? lol https://t.co/VdzJ6fHfS7 pic.twitter.com/IxkwBHp0sQ — Kellee Nicole Terrell (@kelleent) December 8, 2020

For a Trey Songz concert, in 2020? 🤨 https://t.co/unZzbiMuV4 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 8, 2020

Out of all the artists, yall went out in the sea of Covid for Trey Songz??? In 2020?? goofy. pic.twitter.com/AXf3M3rS9K — ana ❁ (@zamora__ana) December 8, 2020