A little more than a week after the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition fight, former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield went on TMZ and announced the “imminent” rematch between him and Tyson in 2021.

When asked if he had any words for Tyson, The Real Deal responded, “Let’s do it, baby… Simple as that. Let’s do it.” He went on saying, “If you’re doing it, you’re doing it for the people and the purpose is the people. It’s the people that makes things go-’round.”

The last time these two met in the ring was the June 28, 1997 “Bite Fight”, in which Tyson gnawed off a piece of Holyfield’s ear in the third round of the fight, marking it as one of the most bizarre occurrences in boxing history.

