The 93rd Academy Awards have announced Emmy®-nominated producer Jesse Collins, Oscar®-nominated producer Stacey Sher, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh will produce the show.



Academy President David Rubin made the announcement and this will be the first involvement for any of the trio with the Oscars, which are set to air live on Sunday, April 25, 2021.



“The upcoming Oscars is the perfect occasion for innovation and for re-envisioning the possibilities for the awards show. This is a dream team who will respond directly to these times,” said Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. “The Academy is excited to work with them to deliver an event that reflects the worldwide love of movies and how they connect us and entertain us when we need them the most.”

“We’re thrilled and terrified in equal measure. Because of the extraordinary situation we’re all in, there’s an opportunity to focus on the movies and the people who make them in a new way, and we hope to create a show that really FEELS like the movies we all love,” said Collins, Sher and Soderbergh.



“Jesse, Stacey and Steven are the ideal storytellers to harness the uniqueness of this moment and celebrate the artists who are dedicated to telling stories that stand the test of time,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “By enlisting this incredibly talented team of television and film producers, I’m confident we will deliver a prestigious event that will be remembered for years to come.”



In the past, Collins has produced Grammy Awards®, BET Awards, UNCF An Evening of Stars®, Black Girls Rock! and Soul Train® Awards. Sher earned Best Picture nod for Django Unchained and Erin Brockovich, and Soderbeg won a Directing Oscar for Traffic and also in directing Erin Brockovich.

Advertisement