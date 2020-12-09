Earlier this year, it was reported that Hip Hop’s “Human Orchestra” Biz Markie was hospitalized due to Type 2 diabetes, which has also kept him off of his Rock The Bells slot on Sirius for most of the year.

Now, according to a report from HipHopDX, Biz, whose real name is Marcel Hall, suffered a stroke while in a diabetic coma and has been in a rehab facility in the DMV area for months.

“He’s not doing great, but it’s not as scandalous as it felt in the beginning,” said a source close to the Long Island-bred entertainer. “Short story is Biz is diabetic, he had slipped into a diabetic coma, but that has happened to him in the past and it would only last a little while. He would go to the hospital, get discharged, and get his meds under control. This particular time, he had a stroke while he was in the middle of the coma.”

According to the source, Biz is alert, but has a hard time communicating because the stroke has impacted his neurological functioning.

The Source Magazine/The Northstar Group wishes Biz Markie a speedy and healthy recovery!