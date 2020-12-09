Carson Wentz hasn’t been balling well all season and the Philadelphia Eagles believe it’s time for a change.

The Eagles have named rookie Jalen Hurts their starting QB for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen first reported.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Hurts could help reignite an offense that has been scuttled most of the season.

“I have come to a decision and I am going to go with Jalen Hurts this week against New Orleans,” Pederson said in the interview. “We’re not where we want to be as an offense. I looked at the whole thing and decided that for this week to look for that spark again to try to get the team over the hump, to try to get everybody playing better.”

Pederson benched Wentz in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 30-16 loss to the Packers after completing 6 of 15 passes for 79 yards, no turnovers, and four sacks.

Wentz has statistically been one of the worst quarterbacks in the league this season. He has thrown 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Eagles are looking for a spark and are hoping the former Alabama standout can be it.