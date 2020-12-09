Google unveiled its annual top trending searches list, which is a reflection on the year’s most searched moments.
The roundup features a number of categories from news, people, actors, movies and TV shows. It’s no shocker that people also searched for the presidential election updates and coronavirus throughout the year.
George Floyd, Kobe Bryant, Pop Smoke, and King Von were among some of the top searches on the Memoriam list.
August Alsina and Tory Lanez also made it on the top searched musician list. Check out the full list below. Are you surprised by any of the inquiries?
News
Election results
Coronavirus
Stimulus checks
Unemployment
Iran
Hurricane Laura
Super Tuesday
Stock market
Murder hornet
Australia fires
People
Joe Biden
Kim Jong Un
Kamala Harris
Jacob Blake
Ryan Newman
Tom Hanks
Shakira
Tom Brady
Kanye West
Vanessa Bryant
Loss
Kobe Bryant
Naya Rivera
Chadwick Boseman
George Floyd
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Eddie Van Halen
King Von
Kelly Preston
Pop Smoke
Ahmaud Arbery
Actors
Tom Hanks
Chris D’Elia
Jada Pinkett Smith
Timothée Chalamet
Ricky Gervais
Amber Heard
Joaquin Phoenix
Danny Masterson
Ryan Dorsey
Lea Michele
Movies
Parasite
1917
Black Panther
Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey
Little Women
Just Mercy
Bad Boys 3
Sonic the Hedgehog
Contagion
Fantasy Island
Movies: Action
1917
Black Panther
Birds of Prey
Bad Boys 3
Sonic the Hedgehog
Mulan
The Old Guard
Artemis Fowl
Bloodshot
Extraction
Movies: Drama
Little Women
Just Mercy
Tenet
365 Days
Jojo Rabbit
The Photograph
Enola Holmes
The Gentlemen
The Hunt
After we Collided
Movies: Thriller
Contagion
Fantasy Island
Underwater
The Grudge
The Invisible Man
The Turning
The Devil All The Time
Antebellum
Gretel & Hansel
Knock Knock
Movies: Comedy
Hubie Halloween
Like a Boss
Onward
Trolls World Tour
Borat 2
Spies in Disguise
The Wrong Missy
Dolittle
King of Staten Island
Downhill
Musicians and Bands
Shakira
August Alsina
Adele
Doja Cat
Grimes
Van Halen
Lizzo
Tamar Braxton
Quando Rondo
Tory Lanez
TV Shows
Tiger King
Cobra Kai
Ozark
The Umbrella Academy
The Queen’s Gambit
Little Fires Everywhere
Outer Banks
Ratched
All American
The Last Dance