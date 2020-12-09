Jeremih is currently recovering from a battle with COVID-19, and he’s already gearing up to drop new music this Friday.

The Chicago singer is joining forces with Chance The Rapper to release Merry Christmas Lil Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving, which will include songs from their 2016 and 2017 releases of the same name.

The 12-track project will feature two new songs, “The Return” and “Who’s to Say,” as per Variety.

“It’s FINALLY happening!!” Chance tweeted, announcing the project.

Jeremih was released from the hospital this week after battling the coronavirus for over a month. He was in ICU and needed a ventilator.

Chance was one of the many public figures calling for fans to pray for Jeremih.

After his release from the hospital Saturday, Chance released their “Are U Live” collaboration to celebrate.

“To celebrate and express a moment of gratefulness for Jeremih’s recovery on December 4, Chance and Jeremih started to liven up the Holiday season with the release of their Christmas track ‘Are U Live’ from the album (which was recorded, and the video was filmed, in 2017),” the project’s announcement read. “The special collection of songs is a gift to the fans celebrating the Holidays and New Year and will be available for the first-time ever across all streaming platforms.”