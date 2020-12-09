Charlamagne the God is not leaving your airwaves anytime soon. The Breakfast Club personality has entered a new five-year agreement with iHeartMedia.



Variety reports during his tenure, Charlamagne, along with his Power 105 cohosts Angela Yee and DJ Envy is heard by over 4.5 million listeners each week and is entering its 10-year milestone.



As apart of Charlamagne’s new contract he is also named the new senior creative officer of culture content and programming, responsible for discovering and curating new talent and programming for radio and podcasting. In addition, he will also develop a new show where he will lead one-on-one interviews.



“I give my sincerest thanks to iHeart for empowering me over the past decade to be the best talent that I can be, and for honoring me as an owner and executive,” said Charlamagne. “I love the audio business and iHeart is the biggest and best audio company in the world. As Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of the Black Effect Podcast Network and now Senior Creative Officer of Cultural Content and Programming at iHeart, all I want to do for the next five years is continue to move the culture of radio and podcasting forward by curating a new era of voices, programming, and events. God is great! Now, it’s time to get back to work.”



“Charlamagne is a multiplatform talent, creator and innovator and we are excited to extend our existing partnership on the nationally syndicated morning show ‘The Breakfast Club,’ while also creating successful new historical ventures like the Black Effect Network,” said Thea Mitchem, executive VP of programming for iHeartMedia. “His voice continues to be unique and authentic and a driving force and influence in today’s hip hop and pop culture. He, along with the entire Breakfast Club, continue to have the incredible ability to connect with audiences and artists alike, delivering the most entertaining and informative content and programming to listeners throughout the country.”