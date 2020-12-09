Drake and Lil Wayne showed once again they are one of the best tag teams in HIp-Hop history, going bar for bar on the “B.B. King Freestyle” from the No Ceilings 3 mixtape.



The record shows love to the blues legend and serves as a bridge between this generation of fans who may not have gotten into the late singer.



Speaking with Variety, Vassal Benford, chairman of the B.B. King estate gives a stamp of approval to the effort of the Young Money one-two punch.



“When I heard ‘B.B. King Freestyle,’ I was shocked, as this is exactly what we wanted,” said Benford.



Benford also is looking to bring the two rappers and DJ Khaled, who hosted the mixtape, into the fold for music that will be a part of a biopic.



“For DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and Drake to show love makes a big statement on behalf of the music world regarding B.B. King and the significance of the blues. We would like to thank them on behalf of the family members and the B.B. King Estate, and welcome all three artists to the project in whatever capacity,” Benford said.



You a fan of the track? Press play below.