Gabourey Sidibe Drags Twista For Reposting Body-Shaming Meme That Compared Her to Bernice Burgos

Twista earned himself a fiery clap back from Gabourey Sidibe for reposting a meme that seemingly body-shamed her.

In a now-deleted post, the meme compared two fictional women prompting users to pick one: Option A is a financially stable woman with no children, her own house, and a car that features a candid image of the Oscar-winning actress. Option B is a woman with no job who has no car, three children by three men, and 12,000 followers on Instagram, and features a decent picture of the model/influencer.

“Who y’all choosing A or B,” the Chicago rapper asked his followers, and Sidibe didn’t appreciate that.

“Wow. I um… gee. @twistagmg I only like you as a rapper I forgot about in 2005. But good luck with option B!” she commented saying.

Gabourey Sidibe’s soon-to-be-husband came through with a clap back of his own on Twista’s post. “C YOU NEED A JOB.”

Some users highlighted the irony of the veteran rapper sharing this tasteless meme because he’s also considered overweight. “Sadly Twista making fun of gabby size doesn’t surprise me I’ve seen/heard big guys do that before and I never understood it,” one wrote.