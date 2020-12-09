Issa Rae and La La Anthony to Executive Produce Horror-Comedy By The Shade Room’s Angelica Nwandu

Issa Rae and La La Anthony to Executive Produce Horror-Comedy By The Shade Room’s Angelica Nwandu

Issa Rae and La La Anthony have officially stepped into The Shade Room as executive producers of the founder’s horror-comedy movie.

The flick is called Juju and will mark Thembi Banks’ feature directorial debut.

Angelica Nwandu wrote the script, and this isn’t her first time using her writing talents for the big screen.

Advertisement

She penned the 2018 movie Night Comes On, which The A.V. Club described as a film “prettified by plush, delicate lighting and lens flares” with “a tenuous grasp of tension.”

“I’m OK with [recognition] as long as it’s related to business and talent—if it’s about my writing and my business, that’s fine—but I don’t want it to be about my personality on the red carpet,” Nwandu told Marie Claire in 2019, celebrating the fifth anniversary of her highly-viewed blog. “That’s not the type of person I am.”

The roommates, Insecure, and Power fans better get ready for all this Black Girl Magic that’s coming together for this upcoming project.