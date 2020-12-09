Jack Harlow is not far removed from the arrival of his debut That’s What They All Say album. The year has proven to a fruitful one for the Kentucky-bred breakout. And as he preps to cap it off with his highly-anticipated output, he teases listeners’ palettes with his latest “Way Out” track, calling on Big Sean for the assist.

The new entry follows up on his last ‘Tyler Herro” cut and the massive hit he found in “WHAT’S POPPIN.”

“I was in his crib in L.A. And he did it right in front of me. No booth, big dog,” told Apple Music host Zane Lowe of Big Sean’s appearance. “It was the first day we met. He invited me in the house and I think the barrier that you could have just was broke down immediately. He’s one of those down-to-earth cats. We just started talking about life. He was giving me gems. He’s been in the game for so long now. He’s experienced it. He knows what it’s like. So he was giving me a game bro, and just saluting me. And honestly, probably one of the nicest rappers I’ve ever met, if not the nicest.”

Dive into “Way Out” down below.