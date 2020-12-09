After a stand-off, trips to Vegas and Atlanta and pictures with Lil Baby and Meek Mill, James Harden has reported to Houston Rockets camp.



Harden took a COVID-19 test upon arrival at Toyota Center in Houston, which is a part of league protocol to play. ESPN reports once Harden has a negative test he can join the team.



Late in the offseason, Harden asked to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets but conversations stalled. Now, Harden has revealed that he is open to playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and additional contenders.



A new home in Philadelphia could feel home adjacent for Harden as the new president of basketball operations for the 76ers is Daryl Morey, who served as general manager for the Rockets throughout Harden’s tenure. Upon arrival in the City of Brotherly Love, Morey revealed he would not move Ben Simmons or Joel EMbiid, making a trade possibility complicated.



The Rockets are set to open their preseason this Friday against the Chicago Bulls.