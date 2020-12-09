R&B singer Jeremih shared his first Instagram post since his tumultuous battle with Covid-19 began last month.

The singer ended up in ICU for weeks throughout November after he contracted the virus. The news was revealed by his family and 50 Cent and others, who asked for fans and supporters to pray for him. The singer made it out of ICU after many were thinking that Jeremih may succumb to the virus.

Jeremih released a statement thanking the staff for keeping him alive, saying, “I will be forever grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude.” After giving a “special thanks” to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy, Jeremih added, “I would also like to thank all my fans and people around the world who prayed for me. I’m getting stronger every day, and look forward to spending time with my sons.”

