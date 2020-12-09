King Von’s Welcome To O’Block album is still bringing fans visuals. This time the release is for a fan favorite, and one of Von’s favorite videos, “Wayne’s Story.”



“Wayne’s Story” showcases Von’s talent as an elite storyteller and was set to become a new trilogy of rap tales, much like “Crazy Story.” Unfortunately, this is the only edition of the saga we will get.



Before his death, Von detailed the single to Uproxx, stating:

“It’s a story about a shorty and he just grew up bad. He started young. He trying to hit a lick. He tries to go rob a guy named Wayne. Wayne sees him trying to rob him and they get in a shootout. The boy gets away, but Wayne ends up killing the boy’s cousin. It’s just crazy.”

You can see the video below.