According to several confirmed reports, Shreveport rapper Blue Benji Kobe was killed this week (December 6) in broad daylight in his hometown. He was 24 years old.

Kobe, whose real name is Jacoby Kentae Ware, was shot several times around 2 p.m. He was transported to Ochsner Health Hospital, where he died less than an hour later, according to a tweet from local reporter Timmy Lane.

Blue Benji Kobe’s manager, Lil Cali, expressed his condolences on Twitter, revealing that Blue Benji Kobe had just signed a deal with Cinematic Music Group, where Joey Bada$$, T-Pain, and Flipp Dinero were his labelmates.

