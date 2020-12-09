Meek Mill dropped off the Quarantine Pack EP last month with a quick four tracks. The release brought in Lil Durk, 42 Dogg, and introduced a lot of his fans to Dreamchasers artist Vory.



Very could be heard on the EP opener “Middle of It,” which now receives a video.



The video serves as a day in the life capturing Meek on stage, passing through hotels and some straight camera time, shining around his neck with plenty of dollars to spend.

Along with the release of new music, Lids is releasing a new Dreamchasers cap in conjunction with Meek Mill dropping his latest EP, Quarantine Pack.

The new cap comes in a Lids exclusive Black & White colorway in both the New Era 59FIFTY (fitted) and 9Fifty (snapback) styles starting this Wednesday, December 2.

Retailing for $60 and $45, a percentage of the proceeds from the individual sale of each Dreamchasers hat will go towards the REFORM Alliance, which advances criminal justice reform and aims to eradicate outdated laws and policies that perpetuate injustice in the United States.