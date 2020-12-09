Pusha T is officially in album mode. King Push’s manager Steven Victor was live on the Rap Cavier Instagram page and the rapper appeared to detail his next album will be produced by a joint effort of Kanye West and The Neptunes.



Steven Victor was promoting his takeover of the Taste Playlist before getting to the reveal.



Imagine that, Kanye, Pharrell, Chad, holding down Pusha T’s stellar bars. Yes, we are excited.



The last time we heard from Pusha T in an album was on his Daytona album, which dropped in a massive run of G.O.O.D. Music projects.



Check out the announcement below.

.@StevenVictor went live on our IG today and got @PUSHA_T to talk about his next album. Sounds like it's produced entirely by the Neptunes & Kanye so far 👀 pic.twitter.com/VMWjATjdS0 — RapCaviar (@RapCaviar) December 8, 2020