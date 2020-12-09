Pusha-T Reveals Kanye West and Neptunes Are Set to Produce His Upcoming Album

Pusha-T Reveals Kanye West and Neptunes Are Set to Produce His Upcoming Album

Pusha-T gave an update on his fourth studio album while having a conversation on RapCaviar’s Instagram live with his manager, Steven Victor.

“They wanna know who’s on the album,” Victor told Pusha.

“To be honest with y’all, I haven’t put any features on the album yet,” he responded, before receiving some clarification.

Advertisement

“They wanna know about production,” Victor said. “They don’t care about the features.”

The Virginia native apologized for the confusion and confirmed that Kanye West and the Neptunes were enlisted to produce the long-awaited project.

“That’s it. That’s it,” he said. “… You know I bring the best. I bring the best out of everybody.”

During an interview at the AMAs in May, Pusha-T alluded that this will he a feature-less project.

“I’m working on that right now, actually. I’m actually working on three projects right now. So, you know, with everything that’s going on in the world right now, of course we’re not all together. But I’m well in on my next project,” he said before addressing the question of features. “It’s looking kind of selfish right now, to be honest … I got a lot to say, man. A lot’s went on. A lot to address.”

The release date for this unnamed project is unclear but production is seemingly underway.