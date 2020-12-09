Words by: Sentwali Holder

Snapchat is giving us a little holiday cheer after announcing a second season of the wildly popular Will From Home, a Snap Original series starring, none other than Will Smith.

The new 10-episode season will jumpstart Monday, Dec. 14, with a holiday special and stream every day exclusively on the social media platform, that boasts nearly 250 million daily active users worldwide.

Westbrook Media, Will Smith’s production company that was co-founded with Jada Pinkett-Smith is producing. The first season of the fun, short-form series, debuted with much acclaim when it streamed back in April, at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown. This season followed Smith’s stay-at-home experience when normal life came to a screeching halt for much of the world. Ending with a reunion of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast members, the first season was streamed by more than 35 million Snapchat users.

Positive uplifting vibes or simply uplift is the premise of Will From Home. This will be highlighted in the second season. This time around Smith will focus on people who have inspirational stories, shining a rarely seen positive light on an otherwise difficult 2020. In addition to several guests who aren’t stars, season two is set to make celebrity appearances by Snapchat trailblazer DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys, songstress Jill Scott, Lil Nas X, Ludacris, Black Thought, media mogul Master P as well as Smith’s occasional social media partner in crime, Jason Derulo and more.

Uplifting episodes will dial in on people to the likes of Sonja Frazier, known for being a Taco Bell employee who’s quick actions saved a man’s life; Aaron Moreno, an 8-year-old who started selling plants to contribute to his family and help his mother reunite his family; and Willie Ray, a chef who began gave out free meals in his town to those badly affected by a major windstorm.

Snap Inc. also announced a slate of new unscripted Snapchat Originals in October. The company says “it reaches 90% of all 13-24 year-olds and 75% of all 13-34 year-olds.” Snapchat has impressively released 100 original shows and has a few hundred more in various stages of development. That includes The Solution Committee, a docuseries starring Smith’s son, Jaden Smith.