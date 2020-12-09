ESPN has got to put some respect on DeMar DeRozan’s name.

The San Antonio Spurs guard had a funny reaction on Tuesday to his low ranking on ESPN’s list of the top 100 NBA players heading into the season. DeRozan checked in at No. 82. He ranked behind such guards as Lonzo Ball of the New Orleans Pelicans, 20-year-old Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat.

We're ranking the top 100 NBA players for the 10th year ‼️



The first half of the countdown: https://t.co/mS8DGFiawX (ESPN+) pic.twitter.com/SfqKgSSegQ — ESPN (@espn) December 8, 2020

DeRozan responded by tweeting a clown and poop emoji at the world wide leader in sports.

Advertisement

DeRozan had one of his best seasons in 2020, including eclipsing the 50 percent shooting mark for the first time in his career. DeRozan averaged 22 points and dished out 6 assists per game. While the Spurs didn’t make the playoffs, this ESPN ranking is laughable and needs to put some respect on the four-time All-Star’s name.