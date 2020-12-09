The bravery of Darnella Frazier is what is needed in the community to catch these crimes by the policered-handed.

Spike Lee publicly praised Frazier, the teenager who caught George Floyd’s death in the hands of the police on camera, with the 2020 PEN/Benenson Freedom of Expression Courage Award during PEN America Virtual Gala last night(December8).

Lee sad that he was “proud of my sister”, who managed to catch the last brutal 10 minutes of Floyd’s life on video, which set off protests around the world. Frazier admits that she never imagined the attention she’d receive for recording the historic May 25th video, but says that she’s honored to have received the award from Spike.

According to Darnella’s family, she faced her own consequences for even recording the video, including having to seek therapy for emotional trauma. Frazier’s landmark video would go on to spark protests around the world in the name of George Floyd. Frazier’s video got Derek Chauvin arrested and now facing criminal charges and even helped launch the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Not bad for a teenager.