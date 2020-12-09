Jack Dorsey continues to contribute to relief fund efforts.

The Twitter CEO gifted a $15 million grant to fund United States Mayors who participate in Mayors for a Guaranteed Income (MGI). The group consists of 29 Mayors who are reportedly developing a plan to distribute funds to residents who need financial aid.

“Thank you Mayor and to all the Mayors of @mayorsforagi for these universal basic income pilots! I hope they inform federal policy in the future,” Dorsey tweeted Tuesday.

“I think this idea [of UBI] is long overdue,” Dorsey said to Andrew Yang back in May, “and I think the only way that we can change policy is by experimenting and showing case studies of why this works. And a number of other countries have proven small experiments as well, but we have to do it here.”

You might remember Yang as the start-up entrepreneur who ran for President in the 2020 election, and his campaign included a universal basic income that would grant a $1,000 monthly check to adults.

The Huff Post reports that the system is effective in countries like Kenya, India, Canada and Finland.

Mayor of Stockton, California, Michael Tubbs tested a pilot basic income program last year that granted $500 to 125 low-income residents.

“I think we should extend the same grace and trust to the everyday people who make our economy and who are the consumers who power these industries,” said Tubbs to HuffPost in March about his program, “and understand that folks aren’t poor because they lack character or lack competence, they’re poor because they lack cash.”