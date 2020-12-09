The Nike and Jordan Brand family is growing as they have announced a six-year agreement with UCLA Athletics. Nike and Jordan Brand will become the Bruins’ official athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment provider starting on July 1, 2021.



“UCLA is elite, and our student-athletes deserve every resource in their pursuit of excellence. We sought to partner with the best in the world; that is Nike and Jordan Brand,” says UCLA Director of Athletics Martin Jarmond. “Going into this process, our top priority was to secure the best quality and most innovative product to help our student-athletes and coaches compete for championships.”



The new agreement will stretch across the 25 UCLA varsity support teams, supplying uniforms, apparel, and equipment. Jordan Brand will outfit the football and men and women’s basketball programs. UCLA becomes the fifth university to partner with Jordan Brand for football.



“UCLA has a rich tradition of excellence on the court and field, as well as in the classroom. Like Nike and Jordan Brand, the Bruins have a championship mindset and their impact is felt both in sport and within the community,” says Craig Williams, Jordan Brand President. “We are beyond excited to welcome UCLA into the family and are looking forward to partnering with some of the best athletes in the world.”