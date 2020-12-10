To much anticipation to the gamer world, A$AP Rocky dropped a new single on the Cyberpunk 2077 video game soundtrack, which can be found on the game’s radio station called The Dirge.

The track, which has no title, contains “regular” subject matter for Rocky such as “money, h**s and clothes”, but it also delved into the internal struggle that many Black and Brown people face around the world everyday.

On the song, Rocky, whose given name is Rakim Mayers, rapped “When I was younger, man I wished that I was light-skinned/Now I wouldn’t trade the world for my skin..” He went on saying, “I surpassed what you could do inside your lifespan/So just give me a little credit like a White man.”

A$AP has experienced his share of colorist criticism, most notably his comments about the Black Lives Matter movement at its inception in Ferguson after the death of unarmed teenager Michael Brown in 2016. Rocky stated, “So every time something happens because I’m Black I gotta stand up? Who the f*** am I, Al Sharpton now? I’m A$AP Rocky. I did not sign up to be no political activist…I don’t wanna talk about no f****** Ferguson and s*** because I don’t live over there! I live in f****** Soho and Beverly Hills. I can’t relate.”