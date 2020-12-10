As details in G Herbo’s federal fraud case come to light, G Herbo’s colorful life is now becoming public and the tea just keeps on pouring.

According to several confirmed reports, G Herbo’s child’s mother, Ari Fletcher, will also now be a witness in his case.

Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, had his lawyer make the announcement, but the news was made public by reporter Jason Meisner via Twitter. Meisner tweeted, “Prosecutors also identified one of the witnesses in the case as a woman with initials ‘A.F.’ who shares a child with Wright from their previous relationship. Records show she is Ariana Fletcher, of Atlanta. Wright was ordered not to speak with her about the allegations.”

The case has also revealed that Herbo’s fiancé is four months pregnant as well. This, of course, doesn’t go over well with Fletcher, who ordered a photographer to take down a picture of Taina, Herbo and their two year old son Yosohn.

It is unclear as to what role or whose side Fletcher will be taking, but it doesn’t seem to be on the side of Wright III. TheSource.com will update this story as it develops.